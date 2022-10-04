Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest

A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd.

He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.

Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.

Officers arrested at least 78 people.

Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court documents that he was never ordered to disperse before he was tackled and arrested in May 2020.

Sahr, who is Black, was charged with a riot violation, an aggravated misdemeanor.

His white friend— who his lawsuit says engaged in the same conduct and was next to him and arrested at the same time —was charged with failure to disperse, a simple misdemeanor.

What happened: The charges against Sahr were dropped a few weeks later after prosecutors reviewed video footage and were unable to document his alleged involvement in crime, court records show.

Of note: Tuesday's proposed settlement does not involve an acknowledgement of wrongdoing. It is instead meant to reduce the risk of a jury verdict, according to documents provided by the county's legal team to supervisors.