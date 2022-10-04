Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults

Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Iowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.

Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.

Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Where they're going: Local graduates are leaving for states with larger urban centers, including Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado and California.

Between the lines: Iowa is great at educating young adults. Four-year public university graduation rates are at 54% — significantly higher than the nation's average of 41%, according to The Gazette.

Yes, but: Local economists have long criticized the availability of jobs outside of agriculture and manufacturing industries, especially in the state's rural sectors.

While Iowa is able to attract lower-skilled workers to jobs like food processing, opportunities are scarcer for workers seeking mid-range STEM jobs outside of the metro, Iowa Capital Dispatch previously reported.

The intrigue: Among professionals most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.

Grads are more migratory if they studied religion, culinary arts, engineering and journalism.

The big picture: Most states are experiencing an exodus of skilled workers as they seek out more job opportunities in bigger cities like Austin, Texas; Minneapolis; Chicago or New York.