Iowa hosting free panel about refugee resettlements

Iowa's refugee resettlements is the focus of a free panel discussion Tuesday night, presented by John C. Culver Public Policy Center at the Simpson College.

Why it matters: It could help resolve local challenges linked with the resettlement of families displaced by war.

Catch up fast: At least 700 Afghan refugees have resettled in central Iowa since the U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year.

Some refugees have struggled to find housing or health services.

What's happening: There will be a review by some staff members of former Gov. Robert Ray about Iowa's role in helping thousands of refugees during the Vietnam War.

A panel discussion with resettlement agencies will follow.

Participate: The event begins at 7pm in Kent Campus Center's Hubbell Hall, 701 North C. Street, in Indianola.