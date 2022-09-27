1 hour ago - News

Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a portable movie screen.
The new portable screen will be 17 feet wide by 10 feet tall. Photo courtesy of Insane Impact via the city of Des Moines

Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program.

State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years.

  • But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the city council last month.
  • At least four staffers are needed to set up and manage the current equipment, which has led to late start times and attendees leaving early.

What's happening: The new equipment has technology that allows the screen to be visible during daylight, which will allow movies to start before dusk.

Of note: A grant from Prairie Meadows is paying $52,500 and private donations are covering another $17,000 of the cost.

  • Mayor Frank Cownie and 25 DSM neighborhood association leaders signed a letter of support earlier this year for the screen.
