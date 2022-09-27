1 hour ago - News
Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks
Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program.
State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years.
- But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the city council last month.
- At least four staffers are needed to set up and manage the current equipment, which has led to late start times and attendees leaving early.
What's happening: The new equipment has technology that allows the screen to be visible during daylight, which will allow movies to start before dusk.
- Its daytime flexibility means it can also be used in next year's free summer day camp programs.
Of note: A grant from Prairie Meadows is paying $52,500 and private donations are covering another $17,000 of the cost.
- Mayor Frank Cownie and 25 DSM neighborhood association leaders signed a letter of support earlier this year for the screen.
