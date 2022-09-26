53 mins ago - News
We invite you to draw Des Moines' neighborhoods
Have you ever quibbled with friends over where one neighborhood ends and another begins?
- Think you know your city better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.
What's happening: Our visuals team created a game where you draw what you think are the boundaries for local neighborhoods and compare your answers to other Axios readers.
How it works: Select Des Moines and hit play!
- If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, skip it and receive a different area to draw.
- Compare your answers afterwards to the average guesses of other Axios readers to see just how well you know our neighborhoods.
Don't forget: Download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.