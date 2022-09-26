53 mins ago - News

We invite you to draw Des Moines' neighborhoods

Jared Whalen
A graphic of a map.
Illustration: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Have you ever quibbled with friends over where one neighborhood ends and another begins?

  • Think you know your city better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.

What's happening: Our visuals team created a game where you draw what you think are the boundaries for local neighborhoods and compare your answers to other Axios readers.

How it works: Select Des Moines and hit play!

  • If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, skip it and receive a different area to draw.
  • Compare your answers afterwards to the average guesses of other Axios readers to see just how well you know our neighborhoods.

Don't forget: Download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more