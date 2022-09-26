2 hours ago - News

The biggest eyesores in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Kaleidoscope in Des Moines.
The Kaleidoscope mall inside downtown DSM's skywalk system was supposed to be demolished in 2019 to make room for a 33-floor residential building. The plans have stalled and the mall remains shuttered. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.

Your thoughts
  • "The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny
  • "The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM
  • "The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM
A drawing of the federal courthouse.
The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration
  • ⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more