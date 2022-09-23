47 mins ago - Business

Former WHO Radio host launches "The Iowa Podcast"

Jason Clayworth
A graphic of The Iowa Podcast
Illustration courtesy of The Iowa Podcast

The Iowa Podcast launched last week.

Why it matters: It adds another option for local news content, which has been disappearing in recent years.

Catch up fast: It's a production from Justin Brady, a former WHO Radio talk show host.

  • Each weekly episode includes a 30-minute discussion with Iowans who are at the forefront of business, culture or news.

Listen to it: Eight episodes are posted online or through podcast platforms like Apple or Spotify. They feature people like Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, WHO-TV anchor Elias Johnson and Raygun owner Mike Draper.

A photo of Justin Brady.
Justin Brady. Photo courtesy of Justin Brady/The Iowa Podcast
