Former WHO Radio host launches "The Iowa Podcast"
The Iowa Podcast launched last week.
Why it matters: It adds another option for local news content, which has been disappearing in recent years.
Catch up fast: It's a production from Justin Brady, a former WHO Radio talk show host.
- Each weekly episode includes a 30-minute discussion with Iowans who are at the forefront of business, culture or news.
Listen to it: Eight episodes are posted online or through podcast platforms like Apple or Spotify. They feature people like Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, WHO-TV anchor Elias Johnson and Raygun owner Mike Draper.
