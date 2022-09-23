Des Moines' Court Avenue will lose some lanes under reconstruction
Des Moines' East Court Avenue will be reconstructed from the DSM River to East 14th Street as part of a two-year, nearly $33 million project that starts next spring.
Why it matters: It's the start of big changes for one of downtown's most prominent streets.
- There will be lane reductions and the speed limit will be permanently lowered by five miles-per-hour in most sections.
Catch up fast: DSM conducted a walkability study in 2016 that resulted in setting goals to make the city more pedestrian friendly.
- The timing of East Court Avenue's changes are prompted by pavement conditions that warrant full reconstruction, city engineer Steve Naber said during a public forum last year.
Plus: The work comes just ahead of expected growth along the avenue.
- The redevelopment of an industrial area into what will be known as the Market District will add thousands of housing units.
Details: The new street configuration will generally narrow traffic to one lane in each direction with buffered bike lanes.
- Concrete bump-outs constructed at intersections will shadow parking spots and shorten pedestrian crossing distances.
Driving the news: The DSM City Council authorized city staffers last week to proceed with obtaining temporary easements for the project.
- Construction will take place in two phases and conclude in the fall of 2024.
