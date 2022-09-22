Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant

Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.

The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.

State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.

His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.

He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.

Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell food.

He opened Home Touch in June after completing a business bootcamp through the Evelyn K. Davis Center For Working Families.

On Jason's plate: The Attieke platter, a dish popular in Côte d'Ivoire. ($25)

Couscous with fried fish, chicken wings, plantain and a boiled egg.

It comes with a side of mayo with green peas and hot pepper sauce.

Thought bubble: It was an unexpected and delicious find.

Most of the dishes come family style so bring a friend.

What's next: I'll be trying a few of these other menu items.

Potato greens with rice

Cassava leaf soup

⏰ Open: Monday-Saturday, 9am-9pm. Located at 1552 E. Grand Ave., DSM.