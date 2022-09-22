2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant

Jason Clayworth
A photo of food.
The Attieke platter. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.

  • The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.

State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.

  • His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.
  • He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.

Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell food.

  • He opened Home Touch in June after completing a business bootcamp through the Evelyn K. Davis Center For Working Families.

On Jason's plate: The Attieke platter, a dish popular in Côte d'Ivoire. ($25)

  • Couscous with fried fish, chicken wings, plantain and a boiled egg.
  • It comes with a side of mayo with green peas and hot pepper sauce.

Thought bubble: It was an unexpected and delicious find.

  • Most of the dishes come family style so bring a friend.

What's next: I'll be trying a few of these other menu items.

  • Potato greens with rice
  • Cassava leaf soup

Open: Monday-Saturday, 9am-9pm. Located at 1552 E. Grand Ave., DSM.

A photo of Nathan Bohn.
In the kitchen with Nathan Bohn. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
