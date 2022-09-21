Saucy questions with Des Moines' Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche

Today's "Saucy Questions" go to two 70-something widowers who got hitched this month after a nearly 50-year friendship: Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche.

State of play: Offenburger is the Des Moines Register's former "Iowa Boy" columnist. Riche is a retired psychotherapist.

They have homes in DSM and Jefferson and publish news or opinion on their website.

🥵 Q: Mary, you didn't know until a few months ago that your "personal Plan B" as a septuagenarian would include love and marriage. How are you sure this thing between you two ain't just hormones?

A: "It is about hormones. No further comment."

☝️ Q: Chuck, decades ago Mary's mom would send you story ideas. Do you think she was trying to set you up?

A: "In retrospect, I hope so and I should have paid attention."

🎤 Q: You sing together and have cute pet names for each other. Can we anticipate an upcoming album from "Darlin' & Puddin'"?

A: "The requests are pouring in after our memorable debut at the Offenburger family reunion.