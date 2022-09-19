18 mins ago - News
Des Moines board to vote on design of debated $56M housing project
Preliminary plans for the $56 million Union at Rivers Edge project go before the Urban Design Review Board Tuesday.
Why it matters: Some DSM City Council members question whether the project is a good fit or worthy of more than $5 million in tax incentives.
Details: The Annex Group, an Indianapolis-based developer, is proposing about 220 apartments in two buildings at 214 Jackson Ave.
- The nearly 4 acre site is a former industrial area and is adjacent to developing recreation and water trail systems.
Catch up fast: A preliminary development agreement was narrowly approved by the city council last month in a 4-3 vote.
- Some council members would like to see retail or entertainment components be a part of the project.
State of play: Design review board staff recommend approval of the preliminary designs.
- Construction could begin next year and take about two years to complete.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.