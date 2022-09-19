Des Moines board to vote on design of debated $56M housing project

Preliminary plans for the $56 million Union at Rivers Edge project go before the Urban Design Review Board Tuesday.

Why it matters: Some DSM City Council members question whether the project is a good fit or worthy of more than $5 million in tax incentives.

Details: The Annex Group, an Indianapolis-based developer, is proposing about 220 apartments in two buildings at 214 Jackson Ave.

The nearly 4 acre site is a former industrial area and is adjacent to developing recreation and water trail systems.

Catch up fast: A preliminary development agreement was narrowly approved by the city council last month in a 4-3 vote.

Some council members would like to see retail or entertainment components be a part of the project.

State of play: Design review board staff recommend approval of the preliminary designs.

Construction could begin next year and take about two years to complete.