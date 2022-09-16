Vasectomies in Iowa have increased since overturning of Roe v. Wade

Vasectomies at Lakeview Center for Urology in West Des Moines have more than doubled since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Fawad Zafar, a doctor there, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Lakeview's experience isn't isolated, marking what could be a significant shift in the evolution of the attitudes about a man's role in family planning.

Doctors across the country are reporting surges in the procedure's popularity, The Washington Post reports.

Catch up quick: Decisions about abortion access are now largely in the hands of state governments.

For now, abortion remains legal during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy in Iowa but Gov. Kim Reynolds is working to further restrict the procedure.

State of play: Dozens of Iowa's obstetric units and birthing centers have closed since 2000, creating what some refer to as a maternal/child health desert.

The longtime demise of family-planning and care options has resulted in a change in psyche among men, The Post reports.

A Generation Lab poll in May found that 11% of men would be more likely to get a vasectomy if abortion was illegal, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Zoom in: Lakeview is now performing more than 60 vasectomies a month and has extended its hours to accommodate the demand, Zafar said.

Both single men and those in relationships are increasingly seeking the procedure. And the majority don't have children, Zafar said.

Of note: Vasectomies generally cost around $1,000, according to NerdWallet.

They can be successfully reversed in most cases, according to an analysis published last year in the journal SN Comprehensive Clinical Medicine.

Big picture: It's unclear if the recent uptick in vasectomies at some facilities is a blip or the start of a long-term trend, The New York Times reports.