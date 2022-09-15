Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store serves up fresh meat counter
Maria Bonita, Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store, opened its doors a few months ago and there are a lot of little treasures to try.
Why it matters: Ankeny is now the metro's largest suburb and its Latino and Hispanic populations are rapidly growing.
- The next closest Hispanic goods grocery store is in Des Moines—25 minutes away for some families.
What to expect: It's not as big as La Tapatia in Des Moines, but you'll find fresh produce, pantry items, dairy, frozen foods and lots of spicy snacks.
- You'll also find yuca, empanada dough, boxes of tortillas, fried plantains, arepas and frozen pupusas.
The intrigue: There's a meat counter where you can get barbacoa and carnitas by the pound, as well as food that's made-to-order, like elotes.
Open: 8:30am to 8:30pm every day; 502 North Ankeny Blvd., #9, Ankeny.
