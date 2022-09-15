Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store serves up fresh meat counter

Maria Bonita, Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store, opened its doors a few months ago and there are a lot of little treasures to try.

Why it matters: Ankeny is now the metro's largest suburb and its Latino and Hispanic populations are rapidly growing.

The next closest Hispanic goods grocery store is in Des Moines—25 minutes away for some families.

What to expect: It's not as big as La Tapatia in Des Moines, but you'll find fresh produce, pantry items, dairy, frozen foods and lots of spicy snacks.

You'll also find yuca, empanada dough, boxes of tortillas, fried plantains, arepas and frozen pupusas.

The intrigue: There's a meat counter where you can get barbacoa and carnitas by the pound, as well as food that's made-to-order, like elotes.

Open: 8:30am to 8:30pm every day; 502 North Ankeny Blvd., #9, Ankeny.