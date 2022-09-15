52 mins ago - Business

Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store serves up fresh meat counter

Linh Ta
Maria Bonita Tienda Mexicana
Maria Bonita - Tienda Mexicana in Ankeny. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Maria Bonita, Ankeny's sole Mexican grocery store, opened its doors a few months ago and there are a lot of little treasures to try.

Why it matters: Ankeny is now the metro's largest suburb and its Latino and Hispanic populations are rapidly growing.

  • The next closest Hispanic goods grocery store is in Des Moines—25 minutes away for some families.

What to expect: It's not as big as La Tapatia in Des Moines, but you'll find fresh produce, pantry items, dairy, frozen foods and lots of spicy snacks.

  • You'll also find yuca, empanada dough, boxes of tortillas, fried plantains, arepas and frozen pupusas.

The intrigue: There's a meat counter where you can get barbacoa and carnitas by the pound, as well as food that's made-to-order, like elotes.

Open: 8:30am to 8:30pm every day; 502 North Ankeny Blvd., #9, Ankeny.

Meat counter
Meat counter at Maria Bonita. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
