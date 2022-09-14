Ankeny's Cookies & Dreams offering free cookies for grand opening

Cookies & Dreams, Ankeny's newest cookie shop, is officially opening its doors on Friday and they're giving away free desserts to new customers.

Driving the news: The first 50 customers on Friday will receive a free half-dozen box of cookies.

And the first 100 customers on Saturday will get a chocolate chip cookie.

State of play: The female-owned cookie shop got its start in Davenport and is quickly expanding across the Midwest, including a Naperville, Ill. location this fall.

My thought bubble: As a Crumbl cookie fan, I was curious if these could stand against them.

I spent $15 on four Crumbl cookies, while I spent $17.50 on four from Cookies & Dreams.

The verdict: Taste wise, there's no clear winner between the two. They both sell huge cookies that are soft, (kind of expensive) sugar explosions.

Crumbl has a rotating menu of creative (but limited) choices. Cookies & Dreams has a bigger and more permanent selection. Their Puppychow was my favorite.

Grand opening: 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday; 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Ankeny