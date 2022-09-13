How Iowa's PIE hole can save you money

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand recently announced the overall best performing city and county winners for his annual "Public Innovations and Efficiencies" (PIE) awards.

Why it matters: It challenges governments to share cost-cutting "pie recipes" and is likely saving you money.

There were 571 entries from 84 counties and more than 400 cities or schools this year, a record since the contest launched in 2019.

By the numbers: We reviewed this year's entries and found nearly 400 governments said they use so-called 28E agreements to share services with other governments or groups.

46 cut electric bills using solar power.

51 launched a food rescue program.

50 created a virtual or actual surplus store to facilitate sharing among departments.

Of note: Many of the ideas can apply to business or homeowners.

Some are just good, common-sense reminders — like fixing leaky faucets or reducing print costs by using electronic communications.

Review the entry database