How Iowa's PIE hole can save you money

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a pie with a dollar bill on the crust
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand recently announced the overall best performing city and county winners for his annual "Public Innovations and Efficiencies" (PIE) awards.

Why it matters: It challenges governments to share cost-cutting "pie recipes" and is likely saving you money.

  • There were 571 entries from 84 counties and more than 400 cities or schools this year, a record since the contest launched in 2019.

By the numbers: We reviewed this year's entries and found nearly 400 governments said they use so-called 28E agreements to share services with other governments or groups.

  • 46 cut electric bills using solar power.
  • 51 launched a food rescue program.
  • 50 created a virtual or actual surplus store to facilitate sharing among departments.

Of note: Many of the ideas can apply to business or homeowners.

  • Some are just good, common-sense reminders — like fixing leaky faucets or reducing print costs by using electronic communications.

Review the entry database

