Des Moines' city office merger could launch other development

Des Moines' City Council approved Monday a non-binding $40.6 million purchase agreement of Nationwide's vacant downtown building at 1200 Locust St. and an adjacent parking garage.

Why it matters: It launches a nine-month "due diligence" period to determine if the plan to consolidate most municipal offices at that site is the right fit for DSM.

It also starts the possibility for private ownership and redevelopment of multiple city buildings and properties that would no longer be needed.

Catch up fast: The city and Nationwide announced the sale Friday.

Several proposed new city office projects would be abandoned, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

Police headquarters and the Argonne Armory buildings would likely be vacated and sold for redevelopment.

City Hall's uses would be reconfigured but likely retain some municipal operations.

Driving the news: Other adjacent or non-riverfront properties, like the Des Moines Police Academy, could also open for new development, deputy city manager Matthew Anderson told the council Monday.

Undeveloped land across from City Hall that was previously slated for a new city office project could also become available.

Of note: Redevelopments will likely be a few years out.

The Armory would be the first city office space to vacate and that wouldn't be until sometime in 2024, Anderson told Axios Monday.