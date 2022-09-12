58 mins ago - News

Des Moines considers $250k police consultant plan

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Des Moines Police station.
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Des Moines City Council will consider spending $250,000 to hire a third-party consultant to assess police policies, procedures and training under a Monday night proposal.

Why it matters: The goal is to improve police accountability and assist DMPD in obtaining national accreditation, Mayor Frank Cownie told Iowa PBS earlier this year.

State of play: DMPD has faced multiple accusations of excessive force, illegal stops or racial profiling since 2020 — including in the case involving Councilperson Indira Sheumaker.

  • The city spent $85,000 last year for a separate, independent report on how to better collect law enforcement data to improve fairness and prevent discrimination.

What's next: DSM would hire 21CP Solutions, a Chicago-based company.

  • They specialize in helping governments improve public safety programs.
