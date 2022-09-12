59 mins ago - News
Des Moines library to launch "banned books" library card
A limited-edition "I read banned books" library card will be made available for new cardholders of the Des Moines Public Library starting Sept. 18.
- It's in celebration of Banned Books Week.
- The cards will be offered while the supply of a few thousand lasts.
State of Play: It follows months of national debate about censorship, including at multiple school districts in the DSM metro.
- A parent's effort to remove "Gender Queer" from WDM's Valley Freshman High School is ongoing.
What's happening: Book ban opponents are encouraged to advocate and publicly show support against censorship, Tim Paluch, a spokesperson for the DSM library tells Axios.
- Shirts with the banned book card design can be ordered through RayGun.
Of note: The library has also partnered with the Des Moines Public Schools for a book club series known as "Community Reads."
- Residents are invited to read some of the books in the school’s curriculum and discuss them with educators and library staff.
