Des Moines library to launch "banned books" library card

A limited-edition "I read banned books" library card will be made available for new cardholders of the Des Moines Public Library starting Sept. 18.

It's in celebration of Banned Books Week.

The cards will be offered while the supply of a few thousand lasts.

State of Play: It follows months of national debate about censorship, including at multiple school districts in the DSM metro.

A parent's effort to remove "Gender Queer" from WDM's Valley Freshman High School is ongoing.

What's happening: Book ban opponents are encouraged to advocate and publicly show support against censorship, Tim Paluch, a spokesperson for the DSM library tells Axios.

Shirts with the banned book card design can be ordered through RayGun.

Of note: The library has also partnered with the Des Moines Public Schools for a book club series known as "Community Reads."