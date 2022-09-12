How Des Moines' Andrew Fuller of "Is it Cake?" starts his day

Since Andrew Fuller won the Netflix show "Is it Cake?," the green-haired baker has catapulted into a local icon with a very busy schedule.

Fuller first wowed the nation when he cut into a stack of red, shiny Solo cups, revealing it was cake to stunned judges and viewers.

What's happening: Now, he's preparing to open his own cake studio and doing speaking engagements, all while people in Des Moines are spotting him around town and stopping him to take selfies.

Yes, but: Even with a packed schedule, Fuller makes sure he begins his mornings by getting outside and clearing his head.

"I'm actually a really nature-y person," Fuller told Axios.

Here's how he starts his day:

⏰ After waking up: "Copious amounts of coffee" and a hike along Sycamore trail.

🍳 Breakfast: An acai bowl and a cold brew coffee.

📱 What he's reading: Fuller tries to stay away from the news in the morning "because it's just so depressing."

But he'll read the local news, CNN and then jump on to TikTok "so I can kind of cleanse my palate."

🍜 An "underrated" spot: A Dong Restaurant. "I had my rehearsal dinner there when I got married and I think it's just the most authentic best food in Des Moines."