How Des Moines' Andrew Fuller of "Is it Cake?" starts his day

Linh Ta
Andrew Fuller with red solo cup cake
Andrew Fuller (left) showing his red solo cup cake on "Is it Cake?" Photo courtesy of Netflix

Since Andrew Fuller won the Netflix show "Is it Cake?," the green-haired baker has catapulted into a local icon with a very busy schedule.

  • Fuller first wowed the nation when he cut into a stack of red, shiny Solo cups, revealing it was cake to stunned judges and viewers.

What's happening: Now, he's preparing to open his own cake studio and doing speaking engagements, all while people in Des Moines are spotting him around town and stopping him to take selfies.

Yes, but: Even with a packed schedule, Fuller makes sure he begins his mornings by getting outside and clearing his head.

  • "I'm actually a really nature-y person," Fuller told Axios.

Here's how he starts his day:

After waking up: "Copious amounts of coffee" and a hike along Sycamore trail.

🍳 Breakfast: An acai bowl and a cold brew coffee.

📱 What he's reading: Fuller tries to stay away from the news in the morning "because it's just so depressing."

  • But he'll read the local news, CNN and then jump on to TikTok "so I can kind of cleanse my palate."

🍜 An "underrated" spot: A Dong Restaurant. "I had my rehearsal dinner there when I got married and I think it's just the most authentic best food in Des Moines."

Casey's cake and pizza
A Busch Light can and breakfast pizza that Andrew Fuller made out of cake for a Casey's event Sept. 8, 2022. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
