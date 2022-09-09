Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 9-11
Friday
🍺 Try an assortment of Oktoberfest beers from several breweries at the Craft Bru Taproom from 3-8pm.
🏈 Channel 13's RVTV is hosting a big party before the CyHawk game at the Indianola Square from 3-10pm.
Sunday
🎶 Listen to dozens of local musicians jam out on front steps during the inaugural "PorchFest" in the Union Park neighborhood from noon to 5pm.
🦋 Help tag monarch butterflies so people can better follow their migration during a free event from 10am to 2pm at Blank Park Zoo.
🚗 See the coolest vintage cars during the free Des Moines Concours d'Elegance at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park from 10am to 4pm.
