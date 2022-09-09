48 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' Streetstyle skateboard competition is back

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a skateboarder
A Des Moines Streetystyle scene last year. Photo courtesy of Skate DSM

The 2nd annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open will return Sept. 22-24, organizers announced this week.

Details: It's modeled after an event in Copenhagen and will feature some of the world's best skaters.

State of play: Competitions include thousands of dollars in prizes and take place across multiple metro locations, including skateparks and the Polk County Administration Building.

  • The events are free and open to spectators.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more