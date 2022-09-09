48 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines' Streetstyle skateboard competition is back
The 2nd annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open will return Sept. 22-24, organizers announced this week.
Details: It's modeled after an event in Copenhagen and will feature some of the world's best skaters.
State of play: Competitions include thousands of dollars in prizes and take place across multiple metro locations, including skateparks and the Polk County Administration Building.
- The events are free and open to spectators.
