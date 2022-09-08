Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract

Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.

Politics factored into the decision, he said.

Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.

Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.

Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.

State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.

That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.

What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.

Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.