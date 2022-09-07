Worker shortage magnifies Iowa's childcare crisis

An ongoing lack of workers is hampering attempts to mitigate Iowa's childcare crisis, multiple family advocates tell Axios.

Why it matters: Affordable, quality care is essential for a child's development.

Childcare — or the lack of it — plays a crucial role in the state's overall workforce and economy.

State of play: Childcare centers across the state are operating below capacity because of staff shortages, Dawn Oliver Wiand, director of the Iowa Women's Foundation, told Axios.

Some before- and after-school programs — including three of Des Moines' Metro Kids sites — haven't opened.

Driving the news: The childcare sector is recovering slower than others from the pandemic, according to an analysis of U.S. labor statistics published last week by the Center for American Progress.

Nearly 25% of childcare jobs nationwide — roughly 88,000 positions — lost during the pandemic have not been recovered.

Meanwhile, nonfarm and private sector jobs have returned or have improved beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Flashback: Iowa was struggling before the pandemic with a shortage of childcare spaces, prompting Gov. Kim Reynolds to form a task force to identify solutions.

Nearly $37 million in grants were announced in January to assist more than 100 projects across the state to create a projected 5,200 new enrollment opportunities.

What's happening: The foundation is advocating for more businesses to partner with daycares and community initiatives to improve programs and boost childcare worker wages.

Businesses that partner with daycare programs are, in return, sometimes guaranteed access to openings for their employees.

Zoom in: Since the pandemic, Oakridge Academy Early Learning and Preschool program in DSM increased its minimum wage from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

That's around the statewide average, according to Indeed.com.

Still, ongoing staff vacancies mean the program is able to care for about 10 fewer infants than it is licensed for, Teree Caldwell-Johnson, president of Oakridge Neighborhood, which runs the program, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Increasing employee pay has helped, said Caldwell-Johnson, who is also a DSM school board member and was on the governor's task force.