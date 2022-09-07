West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture

An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall.

"Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.

Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.

It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.

The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.

State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.

It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year.