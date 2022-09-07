1 hour ago - News
West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture
An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall.
- "Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.
Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.
- It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.
- The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.
State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.
- It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year.
