Casey's launches Busch Light breakfast pizza

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza. Photo courtesy of Casey's

It's a match made in Iowa heaven — Casey's is launching a limited-run of its Busch Light breakfast pizza starting Wednesday.

State of play: Food is supposed to be fun. And this collab between two of our state's most iconic culinary items just makes sense.

What's in it: The "Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza" consists of a Busch Light beer cheese sauce spread on dough.

Toppings include bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Where to find it: All Casey's locations. Prices range from $13.99 for a small to $16.99 for a large.

The bottom line: Does this mean it's okay to drink Busch Light for breakfast now?