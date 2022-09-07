1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Casey's launches Busch Light breakfast pizza
It's a match made in Iowa heaven — Casey's is launching a limited-run of its Busch Light breakfast pizza starting Wednesday.
State of play: Food is supposed to be fun. And this collab between two of our state's most iconic culinary items just makes sense.
What's in it: The "Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza" consists of a Busch Light beer cheese sauce spread on dough.
- Toppings include bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Where to find it: All Casey's locations. Prices range from $13.99 for a small to $16.99 for a large.
The bottom line: Does this mean it's okay to drink Busch Light for breakfast now?
