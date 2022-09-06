51 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' World Food Fest will have 21 new vendors

Jason Clayworth
A photo of samosas
Samosas — fried pastries with choice of beef, chicken or veggie fillings — will be available from multiple vendors at this year's food fest. Photo: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 2022 World Food & Music Festival will have 21 new vendors, according to event organizers.

Zoom in: The newbies will sell the cuisine of 14 countries.

  • At least six countries weren't represented at last year's event — Cambodia, Tanzania, Pakistan, France, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic.

🗓 Eats and entertainment: Schedules are posted online and admission is free at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

  • 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17
  • 11am-5pm, Sunday, Sept. 18
