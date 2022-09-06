52 mins ago - News

Des Moines' free symphony attracts 12,000 people

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Rashidra Scott.
Broadway actor and singer Rashidra Scott performed the music of Whitney Houston Saturday at Lauridsen Amphitheater in DSM's Water Works Park. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

More than 12,000 people attended the two, free Labor Day weekend Des Moines Symphony performances at DSM's Lauridsen Amphitheater, Megan Helmers, a spokesperson for the event, tells Axios.

State of play: The annual outdoor concerts were launched in 2019 as part of a campaign to broaden community interest in the symphony and live music.

  • Donations from metro philanthropists Linda and Tom Koehn make the free series possible — he's the retired CEO of construction contractor Waldinger Corp.

Of note: The symphony's next concert is Thursday at 7:30pm with Bernadette Peters at the Des Moines Civic Center.

  • Tickets are $68 to $165.
