Des Moines' Ape Initiative vandalized twice in one week

The Ape Initiative on Des Moines' southeast side was vandalized early Thursday morning — the second time in less than a week, Jared Taglialatela, the facility's director, told Axios.

What happened: A window to the nonprofit research facility's guard shack was shattered early Thursday morning.

Why it matters: The destruction is a threat to its work.

It's the only one in the world dedicated to the study of bonobos, an endangered species that is most closely related to humans.

Catch up fast: The initiative's staff reported an overnight burglary to police last Saturday.

The facility was damaged and a "considerable amount" of equipment was stolen but the animals were not injured, staff reported.

Police are investigating both cases and no arrests have been made Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios.

Between the lines: A dead-end section of Southeast 45th Street that's near the facility has become a frequent hangout for party goers and initiative staffers believe it's part of the problem, Taglialatela said.

The initiative will ask the city to permanently close about a three-block section of the street where it meets with Evergreen Avenue, he said.