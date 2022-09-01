MinGaLaBar Kitchen: Des Moines' newest Burmese restaurant
MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen is the newest restaurant to open in Urbandale.
- It serves traditional Burmese dishes, including noodle soups, rice entrees and salads.
Why it matters: People from Myanmar have become one of the largest refugee groups to settle in Iowa — nearly 10,000 since 2008.
- The restaurant is a way families can get a taste of home and for people from Des Moines to try some new culinary dishes.
What's on the menu: Kyah oh, a noodle soup with quail egg and pork rib ($14.95); Khauk swe jaw, a fried noodle entree with soy sauce and choice of meat and htamin jaw, a traditional Burmese fried rice topped with an egg.
- Plus: There's lots of beverages like bubble tea and coffee.
What I tried: Laphat thoke, which is a fermented tea leaf salad with a Burmese crunch mix consisting of peanuts, yellow split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and garlic chips.
- Put your American perception about salads to the side. The main flavors and textures come from the nuts, peas and seeds in the entrée, along with a garlicky sauce.
- It's a light, crunchy delight like nothing I've had before.
Where to find it: 11am to 3pm and 5pm-9pm Mon-Thurs; 11am to 9pm Fri-Sat; 3-8pm, Sun; 8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale.
