MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen is the newest restaurant to open in Urbandale.

It serves traditional Burmese dishes, including noodle soups, rice entrees and salads.

Why it matters: People from Myanmar have become one of the largest refugee groups to settle in Iowa — nearly 10,000 since 2008.

The restaurant is a way families can get a taste of home and for people from Des Moines to try some new culinary dishes.

What's on the menu: Kyah oh, a noodle soup with quail egg and pork rib ($14.95); Khauk swe jaw, a fried noodle entree with soy sauce and choice of meat and htamin jaw, a traditional Burmese fried rice topped with an egg.

Plus: There's lots of beverages like bubble tea and coffee.

What I tried: Laphat thoke, which is a fermented tea leaf salad with a Burmese crunch mix consisting of peanuts, yellow split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and garlic chips.

Put your American perception about salads to the side. The main flavors and textures come from the nuts, peas and seeds in the entrée, along with a garlicky sauce.

It's a light, crunchy delight like nothing I've had before.

Where to find it: 11am to 3pm and 5pm-9pm Mon-Thurs; 11am to 9pm Fri-Sat; 3-8pm, Sun; 8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale.