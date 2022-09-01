A faster floodgate planned for Des Moines Water Works
A floodgate near George Flagg Parkway and Fleur Drive would be replaced under a plan being developed by Des Moines city staffers.
Why it matters: It would provide faster protection for Des Moines Water Works — the state's largest water utility — as well as some commercial buildings in the area.
State of play: The project is an attempt to prevent a repeat of the 1993 disaster that flooded 10 states and caused billions of dollars in damages.
- Hundreds of thousands of central Iowa residents were left without safe drinking water for about a month after Water Works flooded.
Flashback: The current gate was installed in 1996. It uses panels that require assembly and as much as seven hours to put into place, Peter Zemansky, a city spokesperson tells Axios.
What's happening: Last week, the city council authorized spending nearly $350,000 to design a roll gate system that could close and seal that section of levee in less than 30 minutes.
- $12 million in other types of downtown levee improvements that include increasing the height are already underway.
What's next: Design and study work associated with the new gate will take place in coming months.
- It is anticipated to cost around $2 million and be installed in the next few years.
