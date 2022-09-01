A faster floodgate planned for Des Moines Water Works

A floodgate near George Flagg Parkway and Fleur Drive would be replaced under a plan being developed by Des Moines city staffers.

Why it matters: It would provide faster protection for Des Moines Water Works — the state's largest water utility — as well as some commercial buildings in the area.

State of play: The project is an attempt to prevent a repeat of the 1993 disaster that flooded 10 states and caused billions of dollars in damages.

Hundreds of thousands of central Iowa residents were left without safe drinking water for about a month after Water Works flooded.

Flashback: The current gate was installed in 1996. It uses panels that require assembly and as much as seven hours to put into place, Peter Zemansky, a city spokesperson tells Axios.

What's happening: Last week, the city council authorized spending nearly $350,000 to design a roll gate system that could close and seal that section of levee in less than 30 minutes.

$12 million in other types of downtown levee improvements that include increasing the height are already underway.

What's next: Design and study work associated with the new gate will take place in coming months.

It is anticipated to cost around $2 million and be installed in the next few years.