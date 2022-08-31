1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Four fall beers to try in Des Moines that don't involve pumpkin

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a pattern of beer taps.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Move over, pumpkin. These are some of the best non-squashy seasonal beers Des Moines' metro breweries recommended to Axios.

  • Listed prices are for large pours.

🥜 Peanut butter vibes: A porter rested on a generous amount of peanuts and brewed with molasses to create a sweet complexity ($7).

A photo of beer
Photo courtesy of Court Avenue Brewery

🍍 Tropical Jam: A sour with pineapple, mango and tangerine flavors. It launched Saturday and will be available through March 2023 ($7.50).

A photo of beer.
Photo courtesy of Big Grove Brewery

🇩🇪 Oktoberfest: Brewed with German Munich and Vienna malts, giving it a rich, full body, toasty flavor with deep amber color ($5.50).

A photo of beer.
Photo courtesy of Confluence Brewing Company

🏝 Runaway Bay: A tropical, Caribbean-inspired stout brewed with lager yeast, giving it a robust flavor ($7).

A photo of beer.
Photo courtesy of Peace Tree Brewery
