Four fall beers to try in Des Moines that don't involve pumpkin
Move over, pumpkin. These are some of the best non-squashy seasonal beers Des Moines' metro breweries recommended to Axios.
- Listed prices are for large pours.
🥜 Peanut butter vibes: A porter rested on a generous amount of peanuts and brewed with molasses to create a sweet complexity ($7).
- Court Avenue Brewing, 309 Court Ave., DSM
🍍 Tropical Jam: A sour with pineapple, mango and tangerine flavors. It launched Saturday and will be available through March 2023 ($7.50).
- Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., DSM
🇩🇪 Oktoberfest: Brewed with German Munich and Vienna malts, giving it a rich, full body, toasty flavor with deep amber color ($5.50).
- Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Rd, DSM
🏝 Runaway Bay: A tropical, Caribbean-inspired stout brewed with lager yeast, giving it a robust flavor ($7).
- Peace Tree Brewery, 317 E. Court Ave, DSM
