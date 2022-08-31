1 hour ago - Business
Former AIB campus in Des Moines will become luxury townhomes
Nearly 3 acres of the former AIB College of Business campus will become high-end townhomes under plans approved this month by Des Moines' Plan and Zoning Commission.
Catch up fast: Pinnacle on Fleur is a 23-unit development in four buildings at 2710 Fleur Dr. with views of downtown, Gray's Lake and Water Works park.
- The site had some garages for students and staff prior to the school's closure in 2016 but was mostly undeveloped until now.
Details: Fifteen of the townhomes will be roughly 2,500 square feet and priced between $500k-$600k.
- The others will be about twice as big, have unobstructed views with expansive glass, rooftop verandas, and sell for up to $1.4 million.
State of play: Groundwork is expected to begin next week with construction starting this fall, Jenna Kimberley, vice president of Kimberley Development, told Axios Tuesday.
- The first units will be finished by summer 2023.
