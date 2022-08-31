Former AIB campus in Des Moines will become luxury townhomes

Nearly 3 acres of the former AIB College of Business campus will become high-end townhomes under plans approved this month by Des Moines' Plan and Zoning Commission.

Catch up fast: Pinnacle on Fleur is a 23-unit development in four buildings at 2710 Fleur Dr. with views of downtown, Gray's Lake and Water Works park.

The site had some garages for students and staff prior to the school's closure in 2016 but was mostly undeveloped until now.

Details: Fifteen of the townhomes will be roughly 2,500 square feet and priced between $500k-$600k.

The others will be about twice as big, have unobstructed views with expansive glass, rooftop verandas, and sell for up to $1.4 million.

State of play: Groundwork is expected to begin next week with construction starting this fall, Jenna Kimberley, vice president of Kimberley Development, told Axios Tuesday.

The first units will be finished by summer 2023.