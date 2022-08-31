1 hour ago - Business

Des Moines' RAYGUN clothing store is growing bigger

Linh Ta
interior of raygun
The inside of RAYGUN in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of RAYGUN

RAYGUN's hyperbolic humor and Helvetica font t-shirts are household items in Iowa at this point.

  • But as the Des Moines-based screen printing company eyes expansion — don't expect it to break ground somewhere trendy like Austin, Texas, or Denver, said owner Mike Draper.

Why it matters: There's a certain Midwesterness that makes the t-shirt company popular here, but not doable elsewhere, Draper said.

  • If you take away the ranch jokes and self-deprecating humor, "Then people think, 'Well, this store is just a store for political progressives.' And it's kind of preachy," Draper said.

Driving the news: The company is opening a new store in Davenport at 210 2nd Street, marking its eighth location since the original SMASH opened in the East Village in 2004.

Yes, and: While someone from Des Moines may question, "Why there?"

  • "You have to remind people that's what Denver says about Des Moines," Draper said.

The big picture: Pre-pandemic, RAYGUN was poised to double its brick-and-mortar storefronts to hit its long-term revenue goals.

  • But by 2021, it reached those goals, mainly because of its online sales and custom content.

Now, the long-standing goals are focused on opening hyper-local, retail spaces that bring a little humor to Iowa and other Midwestern towns.

What's next: Wisconsin? A small town? All store options are being kicked around.

