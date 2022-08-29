Have the Des Moines Art Center all to yourself on Mondays

If you've ever wanted to have the Des Moines Art Center all to yourself, Mondays are your chance.

Driving the news: The art center is reintroducing a program called "My Museum Monday," which allows members up to three hours of private time, while it's closed to the public.

The intrigue: It's an opportunity to get creative. Dress like your favorite painting or do tai chi among the art.

My thought bubble: If I was alone, I would have a few words with this Francis Bacon painting that scared me as a kid.

How to do it: Become a member of the Des Moines Art Center and apply for the program here.