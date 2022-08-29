30 mins ago - Things to Do

Have the Des Moines Art Center all to yourself on Mondays

Linh Ta
My Museum Monday at the Des Moines Art Center
Paul, a Des Moines Art Center member, plays his flute in different galleries during his My Museum Monday experience (left), while Karen (right) spends her experience in deep reflection. Photos courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

If you've ever wanted to have the Des Moines Art Center all to yourself, Mondays are your chance.

Driving the news: The art center is reintroducing a program called "My Museum Monday," which allows members up to three hours of private time, while it's closed to the public.

The intrigue: It's an opportunity to get creative. Dress like your favorite painting or do tai chi among the art.

My thought bubble: If I was alone, I would have a few words with this Francis Bacon painting that scared me as a kid.

How to do it: Become a member of the Des Moines Art Center and apply for the program here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more