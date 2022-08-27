Where to eat, stay and play in Mason City, 2 hours from Des Moines
Spend a peaceful weekend in Mason City, home of Music Man Square and “Stockman House” designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
- Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.
Where to stay
1. The Historic Park Inn Hotel
No two rooms are alike in the last remaining hotel designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
- Features: 27 guest rooms of varying shapes and sizes, guided tours about the building's history and renovation, on-site bar and restaurant
- Rate: $101+ per night
- Address: 15 W. State St.
Relax in this cozy cabin that blends modern updates with rustic charm.
- Features: Fully stocked hickory kitchen, smart TV, free driveway parking, washer and dryer, Wifi, patio
- Rate: $105+ per night
- Location: Mason City
Where to eat
1. The Quarry
Treat yourself to fresh seafood and top-quality steak at this inviting spot that boasts a breezy patio.
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm
- Address: 10 S. Federal Ave.
This basement bar is a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike, with billiards games, pop-up live music and $5 burger night on Wednesdays.
- Hours: Daily 4pm-10pm
- Address: The basement of Historic Park Inn at 15 W. State St.
Grab a scoop at this iconic ice cream shop that's been in the same Mason City location since 1931.
- Summer hours: Monday-Friday 12pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-10pm
- Non-summer hours: Tuesday-Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-9pm
- Address: 518 N. Federal Ave.
What to do
1. Tour The Music Man Square
Experience the life and works of Meredith Willson, the Mason City native best remembered for his Broadway musical "The Music Man." Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for students.
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1pm-5pm
- Address: 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
2. Explore the Stockman House
Get a first-hand view of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture and his impact on Mason City. Tours cost $10 per person.
- Tour times vary seasonally. Check the website for updated information.
- Address: 530 1st St. N.E.
3. Catch a show at Mason City Brewing
Sip small batch beer while you partake in free trivia nights or enjoy live music and comedy events. Check the schedule.
- Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday 5pm-11pm, Saturday 2pm-11pm
- Address: 28 E. State St.
