Iowa's fall foliage forecast

Jason Clayworth
Fall color map.
Head north if you want to see fall colors sooner. Map courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later.

  • Last year's peak in central Iowa was the week of Oct. 20.

Of note: Drought can result in fewer days that colors are at a peak.

  • Yes, but: Recent rains may have saved the season from a disappointing color show, state climatologist Justin Glisan tells Axios.
