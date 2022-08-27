2 hours ago - Things to Do
Iowa's fall foliage forecast
Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later.
- Last year's peak in central Iowa was the week of Oct. 20.
Of note: Drought can result in fewer days that colors are at a peak.
- Yes, but: Recent rains may have saved the season from a disappointing color show, state climatologist Justin Glisan tells Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.