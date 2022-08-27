6 must-do events in Des Moines this fall

Put on a sweatshirt and gather some friends — here are some events you'll want to check out.

What to look forward to in September:

🍺 "Des Moines Biergarten" is a new, pop-up German beer garden opening at Water Works Park starting the week of Sept. 1. Fill up a stein, lay in a hammock and chow down on pretzels.

🇩🇪 Oktoberfest isn't just in Germany. Celebrate it on a rollercoaster at Adventureland or with silent disco in downtown Des Moines.

🌎 Sample foods from all different cultures during the free annual World Food & Music Festival from Sept. 16-18.

What to look forward to in October:

🐴 Put a pioneer spin on Halloween and stop by Living History Farms for their weekly pumpkin bowling, trick-or-treating and horse-drawn wagon ride.

🧳 The Book of Mormon is returning to the Des Moines Civic Center from Oct. 7-9.

👻 If you want to be scared, there's no shortage here. There's the new "Phantom Fall Fest" at Adventureland, the always horrifying Slaughterhouse or the classic Linn's Haunted House.

P.S. — Don't forget that trick-or-treating in Des Moines is actually on "beggars' night."