6 must-do events in Des Moines this fall

Linh Ta
Lady holding beer steins
"Des Moines Biergarten" is launching in September in Des Moines Water Works park. Photo courtesy of Two Hoyles Photography

Put on a sweatshirt and gather some friends — here are some events you'll want to check out.

What to look forward to in September:

🍺 "Des Moines Biergarten" is a new, pop-up German beer garden opening at Water Works Park starting the week of Sept. 1. Fill up a stein, lay in a hammock and chow down on pretzels.

🇩🇪 Oktoberfest isn't just in Germany. Celebrate it on a rollercoaster at Adventureland or with silent disco in downtown Des Moines.

🌎 Sample foods from all different cultures during the free annual World Food & Music Festival from Sept. 16-18.

What to look forward to in October:

🐴 Put a pioneer spin on Halloween and stop by Living History Farms for their weekly pumpkin bowling, trick-or-treating and horse-drawn wagon ride.

🧳 The Book of Mormon is returning to the Des Moines Civic Center from Oct. 7-9.

👻 If you want to be scared, there's no shortage here. There's the new "Phantom Fall Fest" at Adventureland, the always horrifying Slaughterhouse or the classic Linn's Haunted House.

P.S. — Don't forget that trick-or-treating in Des Moines is actually on "beggars' night."

