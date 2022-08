5 cool things to do this weekend in Des Moines

Friday

๐Ÿ Dallas Center is holding its annual fall festival this weekend, complete with a parade, bags tournament and ugly cake contest.

โ˜€๏ธ Say goodbye to summer during the "End of Summer Patio Party" at Lua Brewing. Live music starts at 7pm.

Saturday

๐Ÿบ Celebrate Exile's 10th anniversary at its Exile Music Fest. Don't worry, there's plenty of beer. Tickets are $35.

Sunday

๐Ÿถ Listen to live music from noon to 3pm at the newly opened "Paws & Pints." Humans can get in free and daily dog passes are available.

๐Ÿ’ƒ Ankeny Drag Brunch is showing off all your favorite 80s, 90s and 2000s vibes at Firetrucker Brewery. Doors open at noon and tickets are $15.