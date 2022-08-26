5 cool things to do this weekend in Des Moines

Friday

🍁 Dallas Center is holding its annual fall festival this weekend, complete with a parade, bags tournament and ugly cake contest.

☀️ Say goodbye to summer during the "End of Summer Patio Party" at Lua Brewing. Live music starts at 7pm.

Saturday

🍺 Celebrate Exile's 10th anniversary at its Exile Music Fest. Don't worry, there's plenty of beer. Tickets are $35.

Sunday

🐶 Listen to live music from noon to 3pm at the newly opened "Paws & Pints." Humans can get in free and daily dog passes are available.

💃 Ankeny Drag Brunch is showing off all your favorite 80s, 90s and 2000s vibes at Firetrucker Brewery. Doors open at noon and tickets are $15.