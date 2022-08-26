The big news of the moment is the Biden administration canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers.

We reached out to the House campaigns for Zach Nunn and Cindy Axne to get their takes if it goes too far or not far enough.

Zach Nunn

Agree or disagree with canceling debt? ❌ Disagree.

Zoom in: The loan cancellation is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their debts, as well as taxpayers who chose not to attend college, Nunn said.

He is also concerned it will devalue existing incentives to draw people into underfilled jobs, like teaching, nursing or the military.

Instead, Nunn said colleges need to address their rising tuition costs.

Cindy Axne

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Axne's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Biden's order.

Between the lines: In 2019, she supported legislation that would allow people to roll over their student debt into low-interest mortgage payments.