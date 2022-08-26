2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines’ best chicken wings — Axios reader recommendations

Jason Clayworth
Locals know best.

  • Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.
Ankeny

🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny

🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & GrillRoxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, Ankeny

  • Derek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.

🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza Tim Gibbons, Ankeny

  • Tip: Wing Zings are the bomb.
Clive

🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill Derek Zarn, Urbandale

  • Tip: Order the PB&J wings
Des Moines

🍣 Sakari ShushiToni Minard, Ankeny

  • Tip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings

🥡 Fawn’s Asian CuisineJudy McClure, DSM

🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & BrewingMegan Grandgeorge, DSM

A photo of chicken wings.
The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM

🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant Hill

Johnston

🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar Alan Hulstein, Grimes

  • Tip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauce
West Des Moines

🍺 Grand Junction Bar and GrillMeg Johnson, WDM

  • Tip: The crispy wings are best
