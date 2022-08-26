Des Moines’ best chicken wings — Axios reader recommendations
Locals know best.
- Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.
Ankeny
🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny
🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, Ankeny
- Derek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.
🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, Ankeny
- Tip: Wing Zings are the bomb.
Clive
🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, Urbandale
- Tip: Order the PB&J wings
Des Moines
🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, Ankeny
- Tip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings
🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM
🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM
⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM
🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant Hill
Johnston
🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, Grimes
- Tip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauce
West Des Moines
🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDM
- Tip: The crispy wings are best
