Barrel House introduces its marshmallow sauce to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of marshmallow sauce and fries.
That ain’t ranch. It’s marshmallow dipping sauce. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Barrel House opened in Des Moines' East Village last week at 401 E. Court Ave.

State of play: It's the first DSM metro location for the chain that started in Davenport more than a decade ago.

  • It's known for upscale tavern food and a good selection of craft beers.

What I ate: The Nashville Hot Chicken — dipped in hot sauce and served on a slice of Texas toast. ($13.50)

Thought bubble: It was all delicious but my favorite part of the meal was the marshmallow dipping sauce that came with the sweet potato fries.

Open: Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am-midnight.

