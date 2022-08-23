Barrel House introduces its marshmallow sauce to Des Moines

Barrel House opened in Des Moines' East Village last week at 401 E. Court Ave.

State of play: It's the first DSM metro location for the chain that started in Davenport more than a decade ago.

It's known for upscale tavern food and a good selection of craft beers.

What I ate: The Nashville Hot Chicken — dipped in hot sauce and served on a slice of Texas toast. ($13.50)

My beer was a peanut butter porter from Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake.

Thought bubble: It was all delicious but my favorite part of the meal was the marshmallow dipping sauce that came with the sweet potato fries.

Open: Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am-midnight.