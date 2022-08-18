Political pulse: Axne and Nunn on Inflation Reduction Act

Welcome to our new political pulse column, where we take a look at timely issues leading up to November's Midterm election.

Today's topic: The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Joe Biden.

State of play: The Democrat-backed $740 billion package includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, addresses climate change and lowers prescription drug costs and caps insulin prices.

It also allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new employees, which they say is needed because of upcoming retirements.

Driving the news: Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn spoke at length about the package during their soapbox speeches at the Iowa State Fair.

✋ Where they differed:

Axne voted for the bill, saying it forces corporations earning over $1 billion to pay their "fair share," the Register reports. She also said the new IRS workers will help collect overlooked taxes.

Meanwhile, Nunn said it will actually hurt small business owners, especially if they have to deal with IRS audits, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports. Nunn said it's unnecessary government spending.

🤝 Where they were the same: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Between the lines: Biden has emphasized that the bill will help lower the deficit and drive down inflation, though economic models suggest it will affect overall inflation only a little.