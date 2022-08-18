20 mins ago - Politics

Political pulse: Axne and Nunn on Inflation Reduction Act

Linh Ta
Axne and Nunn
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne-D and Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn-R.

Welcome to our new political pulse column, where we take a look at timely issues leading up to November's Midterm election.

Today's topic: The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Joe Biden.

State of play: The Democrat-backed $740 billion package includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, addresses climate change and lowers prescription drug costs and caps insulin prices.

  • It also allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new employees, which they say is needed because of upcoming retirements.

Driving the news: Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn spoke at length about the package during their soapbox speeches at the Iowa State Fair.

✋ Where they differed:

  • Axne voted for the bill, saying it forces corporations earning over $1 billion to pay their "fair share," the Register reports. She also said the new IRS workers will help collect overlooked taxes.
  • Meanwhile, Nunn said it will actually hurt small business owners, especially if they have to deal with IRS audits, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports. Nunn said it's unnecessary government spending.

🤝 Where they were the same: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Between the lines: Biden has emphasized that the bill will help lower the deficit and drive down inflation, though economic models suggest it will affect overall inflation only a little.

