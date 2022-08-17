Polk County will vote to oppose Iowa pipeline project

Polk County Supervisors are drafting a letter to object to Navigator CO2 Venture's proposed 1,300-mile pipeline project, multiple supervisors tell Axios.

The route would cross 33 of Iowa's 99 counties, including the northeast portion of Polk.

Why it matters: It's a showdown between property owner rights and a business that contends its project offers widespread economic and environmental benefits to the public.

Catch up fast: Navigator CO2 is a spinoff of the Dallas-based company Navigator Energy Services.

Its proposed Heartland Greenway project would capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants in five states and permanently store it underground in central Illinois.

Driving the news: The pipeline route has been adjusted since it was first proposed in November. As a result, additional public meetings have been set as part of an approval process through the Iowa Public Utilities Board (IUB).

A Polk County meeting is at noon on Sept. 21. A location hasn't yet been set.

What's happening: Polk plans to join about two dozen other Iowa counties in objecting to the project in a letter to the IUB prior to next month's meeting, supervisor’s chairperson Angela Connolly told Axios.

The driving concern is the use of eminent domain but there's also worry about its impact on soil quality, supervisor Matt McCoy said.

Of note: City officials have fielded many questions about the project, including concerns about landowner rights, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said in a statement to Axios Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the DSM City Council might follow Polk's lead.

The other side: Navigator wants landowners to hear them out so they better understand the project, company spokesperson Elizabeth Burns-Thompson told Axios Tuesday.

Property owners would be compensated for easements and loss in crop production. Restoration projects would help return soil to pre-pipeline conditions.

The project is a $1.8 billion investment in Iowa that will generate millions of dollars in property tax revenue and thousands of construction jobs, she said.

What's next: State and federal permitting processes will launch in coming months.

Construction could start in 2024 and be completed in 2025.