1 hour ago - Things to Do

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Jason Clayworth
A photo of pigs.
These lil' suckers were born at this year's Iowa State Fair. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance.

  • It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.

  • Some families wait hours to watch an event.

🐮 State of play: Key the moo lighting. Gestation calculators and apps are used to help select the perfect time to "expose" an animal.

  • Births aren't always precise but farmers and animal scientists have greatly fined tuned the process, Wynn said.

1 fun thing: Here are the estimated due dates should one of these creatures have an unprotected encounter at todays' fair.

  • Cow: May 27, 2023
  • Duck: Sept.14, 2022
  • Human: May 10, 2023

Go see the babies: The Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center, just east of the midway.

  • 9am-8pm during the fair.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more