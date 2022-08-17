1 hour ago - Things to Do
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance.
- It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
- Some families wait hours to watch an event.
🐮 State of play: Key the moo lighting. Gestation calculators and apps are used to help select the perfect time to "expose" an animal.
- Births aren't always precise but farmers and animal scientists have greatly fined tuned the process, Wynn said.
1 fun thing: Here are the estimated due dates should one of these creatures have an unprotected encounter at todays' fair.
- Cow: May 27, 2023
- Duck: Sept.14, 2022
- Human: May 10, 2023
Go see the babies: The Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center, just east of the midway.
- 9am-8pm during the fair.
