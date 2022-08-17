This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance.

It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.

Some families wait hours to watch an event.

🐮 State of play: Key the moo lighting. Gestation calculators and apps are used to help select the perfect time to "expose" an animal.

Births aren't always precise but farmers and animal scientists have greatly fined tuned the process, Wynn said.

1 fun thing: Here are the estimated due dates should one of these creatures have an unprotected encounter at todays' fair.

Cow: May 27, 2023

Duck: Sept.14, 2022

Human: May 10, 2023

Go see the babies: The Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center, just east of the midway.