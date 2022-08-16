Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.

It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.

Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.

Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.

State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.

What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.