1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Crumbl Cookies to open second Des Moines metro location
Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.
- It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.
Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.
- Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.
State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.
What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
