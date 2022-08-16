1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Crumbl Cookies to open second Des Moines metro location

Linh Ta
Crumbl Cookies
Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.

  • It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.

Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.

  • Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.

State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.

What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.

