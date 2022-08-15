2 hours ago - Food and Drink
New Iowa State Fair food: Deep-fried queso burger
The deep fried queso burger has beef chips mixed into what appears to be Cheese Whiz that is batter-dipped and fried.
- It came with a side of cheese for dipping ($8).
Jason's thought bubble: It tasted like Hamburger Helper wrapped in corn dog batter.
- This year is its fair debut and it should also be its farewell.
🧈 Butter ranking: one stick = ick; five = don’t miss it
Aesthetics: 🧈🧈
Creativity: 🧈🧈
Overall taste: 🧈
Try it: Waffle Bombs, southwest of the administration building.
No stories could be found
