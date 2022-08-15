2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Iowa State Fair food: Deep-fried queso burger

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a deep fried queso burger.
It’s OK to skip this new fair food. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The deep fried queso burger has beef chips mixed into what appears to be Cheese Whiz that is batter-dipped and fried.

  • It came with a side of cheese for dipping ($8).

Jason's thought bubble: It tasted like Hamburger Helper wrapped in corn dog batter.

  • This year is its fair debut and it should also be its farewell.

🧈 Butter ranking: one stick = ick; five = don’t miss it

Aesthetics: 🧈🧈

Creativity: 🧈🧈

Overall taste: 🧈

Try it: Waffle Bombs, southwest of the administration building.

