Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road

Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project.

Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.

The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.

Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.

The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.

Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.