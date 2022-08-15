2 hours ago - News

Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road

Jason Clayworth
A photo of an intersection in Des Moines.
The intersection of Southeast 36th Street and Army Post Road. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project.

Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.

  • The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.

Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.

  • The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.

Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.

  • The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more