2 hours ago - News
Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road
Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project.
Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.
- The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.
Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.
- The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.
Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.
- The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
