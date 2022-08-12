2 hours ago - News

Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a handshake, repeated backward several times.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.

  • The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.

Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.

Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.

  • HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.

State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.

Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

