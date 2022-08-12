Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.
- The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.
Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.
Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.
- HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.
State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.
Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.