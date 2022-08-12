13 mins ago - News

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Gary Palmer.
Photo courtesy of Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.

  • The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.

What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.

  • And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.

Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.

  • Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.
  • Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.

Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.

What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more