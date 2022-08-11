New restaurant, edible garden coming to DSM's Ingersoll Avenue

A new fine dining restaurant, edible garden and storefront are planned for the 3900 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

Why it matters: The large development, which includes a 7,600 square foot restaurant and 2,500 square foot storefront, helps redevelop an area that hasn't seen as much foot traffic as Ingersoll's east side.

Plans were also already announced to revitalize the Ingersoll Dinner Theater nearby.

State of play: 39 Block, the developer behind the latest project, purchased land along 3901 and 3913 Ingersoll Ave. and plans to raze those sites for the new buildings.

It’s headed by Kathy Fehrman, a local investor and developer.

What's happening: The first phase will focus on constructing the fine-dining restaurant, which will resemble a home from the north of Grand neighborhoods, said Chris Diebel, a spokesperson for the project.

Following the first phase of construction, a storefront is planned for the west side of the restaurant. No tenant is planned yet.

The 3900 block of Ingersoll is where the commercial area starts to transition into the residential neighborhoods. 39 Block wants to retain that feel with extensive landscaping, Diebel said.

What's next: Expect the restaurant to open in summer 2023.